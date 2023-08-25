TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye marks 952nd anniversary of the Battle of Malazgirt
Those who wish to learn about the glorious history of Türkiye should visit Malazgirt, where the Turkish control of Anatolia began, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye marks 952nd anniversary of the Battle of Malazgirt
The victory of Seljuk Turks led by Sultan Alparslan against a much larger Byzantine army accelerated the decline of the Byzantine Empire, and led to more Turks settling in the region. / Photo: AA
August 25, 2023

Türkiye marked on Friday the 952nd anniversary of the Malazgirt Battle, a historic victory for the Turks in Anatolia, in a spectacular event attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country's eastern Bitlis province.

"While most of those, who teach the world a lesson in human rights and democracy, are thinking how to cover up the shames of the past, we proudly carry the victories of our ancestors on our chests as medals of honour," Erdogan said at the event.

"Those who wish to know about us don’t need to go far. They should come here and visit Ahlat and Malazgirt to learn about the glorious history of the Turkish nation," he said.

By learning from the past, Türkiye will walk toward a "more prosperous and stronger" future, the Turkish president remarked.

"We are trying to make the most of this year, which represents a very important milestone in our history," Erdogan said, referring to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

Recommended

Paving the way for Türkiye

Turkish control of Anatolia began with the Battle of Malazgirt, also known as the Battle of Manzikert, on August 26, 1071, when Seljuk Turks led by Sultan Alparslan defeated a much larger Byzantine army.

The victory accelerated the decline of the Byzantine Empire, and led to more Turks settling in the region, paving the way for both the Ottoman Empire and the modern Republic of Türkiye.

Centuries later, foreign occupation prompted Türkiye’s War of Independence in 1919, in which Turkish forces – led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – eventually drove the invaders from Anatolia.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories, which became a part of the Republic of Türkiye a year later.

RelatedWhy is the Battle of Malazgirt important for Turkic and Muslim history?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year