Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have resumed their years-long negotiations over the controversial dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary.

The Egyptian Irrigation Ministry announced the new round of talks in Cairo on Sunday. Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam said Egypt wants a legally binding agreement on how the giant dam is operated and filled.

Sewilam said there are many “technical and legal solutions” for the dispute, without elaborating.

The resumption of talks came after President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said last month that they aim to reach within four months an agreement on the operation of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile.

The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum, before winding northward through Egypt to the Mediterranean Sea.

Egypt fears a devastating impact if the dam is operated without taking its needs into account. It called it an existential threat.

The Arab world’s most populous country relies almost entirely on the Nile to supply water for agriculture and its more than 100 million people. About 85 percent of the river’s flow originates from Ethiopia.