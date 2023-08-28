The wearing of abaya dresses by some Muslim women in schools is a "political attack", the French government has said as it defended a ban on the clothing amid growing anger.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday that the long, flowing dresses that cover the entire body would no longer be allowed in schools when the new term begins next week because they violate secular laws.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Monday that it was "obviously" a religious garment and "a political attack, a political sign", which he saw as an act of "proselytising" or trying to convert to Islam.

"School is secular. We say it in a very calm but firm way: it is not the place for that (wearing religious clothing)," he told the BFM TV channel.

Attal said Monday that the government was clear that abayas "did not belong in schools."

"Our schools are being tested. These last few months, violations of our secular rules have considerably increased, particularly with regard to the wearing of religious clothing such as abayas or qamis which have appeared - and remained - in some establishments," he told reporters.

Attal's decision to ban abayas has sparked a new debate about France's secular rules and whether they are used to discriminate against the country's large Muslim minority.

Secular rules as a front

A law of March 2004 banned "the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation" in schools.