At least 14 people were killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern province of Ituri after militia attacked worshippers praying in a church, a local official and a civil society leader have said.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, was behind the attack on Sunday, said Djugu territory administrator Ruphin Mapela and civil society leader Dieudonne Lossa on Monday.

"The victims were praying to the Lord, but unfortunately militiamen identified as CODECO opened fire on them," Lossa said.

Both said that 9 civilians, 4 assailants and a soldier were killed.

Mapela said that militants attacked Mesa, Cepac and Aumopro churches located near the shore of Lake Albert in the Bahema-Nord chiefdom.