All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan have been shut down over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

The world's biggest automaker gave no further details on the stoppage, which began Tuesday morning, but said it did not appear to be caused by a cyberattack.

The company said the glitch prevented its system from processing orders for parts, resulting in a production suspension on Tuesday morning.

The automaker doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokesperson Sawako Takeda.

"We will continue to investigate the cause and to restore the system as soon as possible."

The incident affected only Japanese factories, Toyota said.

It was not immediately clear exactly when normal production might resume.

The news briefly sent Toyota's stocks into the red in the morning session before recovering.

Last year, Toyota had to suspend all of its domestic factories after a subsidiary was hit by a cyberattack.