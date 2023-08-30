The Australian parliament passed legislation in August that paved the way for the referendum, which will ask voters whether they support altering the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", an Indigenous committee to advise parliament on matters affecting them.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who represent about 3.2 percent of Australia's nearly 26 million population, are not mentioned in the constitution.

Here are five things to know about the referendum:

Proposed changes to the constitution

The Parliament in August agreed to propose adding a new chapter, Chapter IX-Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to the Constitution. The chapter would include a new section 129, which would say the following:

In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:

1. There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

2. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

3. The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.

What is the proposed referendum questions?

The referendum question would be: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"

Voters will have to write 'Yes' on the ballot paper if they agree with this proposed change to the constitution, or write 'No' if they do not agree.