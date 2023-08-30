A group of senior military officers in Gabon has said they had seized power, minutes after the Central African state's election body announced that President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

Below are reactions to what appeared to be the eighth military coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the coup in Gabon and called on all involved to "exercise restraint, engage in an inclusive and meaningful dialogue, and ensure that the rule of law and human rights are fully respected," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"He also calls on the national army and security forces to guarantee the physical integrity of the president of the republic and his family," Dujarric said.

Morocco

Morocco has called for the preservation of stability in central Africa's Gabon.

Morocco is "following closely the evolution of the situation in the Gabonese republic", Rabat's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The kingdom "underlines the importance of preserving the stability of this brotherly country and the tranquillity of the population", it added.

The Moroccan ministry expressed confidence that Gabon's people and national institutions would move towards action "in the higher interest of the country, to safeguard the gains and respond to the aspirations of the Gabonese people".

United States

The United States is closely watching the situation in Gabon following a military coup, the White House has said.

"It's deeply concerning. We were going to watch this closely, and we're going to continue to do everything we can to support the idea of democratic ideals that are expressed by the African people," said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

"It's too soon to call this a trend," Kirby said of the several coups in the past year.

African Union

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has said he "strongly condemns" what he described as an attempted coup in Gabon.

"(Faki) is following with great concern the situation in the Gabonese Re public and strongly condemns the attempted coup d'etat in the country as a way of resolving its current post-electoral crisis," he said in a statement published on the AU website in French.

He "calls on the national army and security forces to adhere strictly to their republican vocation, to guarantee the physical integrity of the president of the republic, members of his family as well as those of his government".

Türkiye