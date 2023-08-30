Thousands of Bangladeshi protesters have marched demanding information on hundreds of people they say security forces have abducted during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's nearly 15 years in power.

Opposition supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies joined families of those missing to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, many with black gags over their mouths.

"I am not just afraid... every single day I wake up, I am absolutely terrified," a BNP official Humam Quader Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

He said he had been detained by security forces for seven months.

Chowdhury told protesters in the capital Dhaka that, during his detention, he saw a senior official on television deny he was in custody.

Ten-year-old Mariam Bushra held a photograph of her missing father, activist and lawyer Ahmad Bin Quasem. "I want the return of my father," she said.

Human Rights Watch said security forces have committed "over 600 enforced disappearances" since Hasina came to power in 2009, and nearly 100 remain missing.

The others were later released, produced in court or reported to have "died during an armed exchange with security forces", HRW said.