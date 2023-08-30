This year's second edition of Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event Teknofest has kicked off in the capital Ankara, showcasing a broad range of high-end technological innovations.

The five-day event, which started on Wednesday, features exhibitions, workshops, airshows, competitions, and seminars.

Speaking at the event, Teknofest chairperson and Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation chairman of the board of trustees Selcuk Bayraktar said Türkiye was ought to extend its success in the defence sector to all fields

"How we became one of the top countries in the field of armed unmanned aerial vehicles in the world, we need to increase the number of areas where we are leaders," Bayraktar said.

He stressed the importance of the National Technology Move, a program to promote the country's technological development in many fields, adding: "We must resolutely continue this struggle that we set out with the spirit of mobilisation; I believe that my young brothers and sisters will continue to do their best for this goal."

2.5 million visitors

At Teknofest, visitors can enjoy experiencing vertical wind tunnels, and simulation areas, and attend planetarium shows.