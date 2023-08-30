Chile has launched the first-ever government project to determine the fate of more than a thousand people who disappeared during the rule of Augusto Pinochet, who grabbed power in a coup 50 years ago.

"Justice has taken too long," President Gabriel Boric said on Wednesday as he announced the search plan at a ceremony at the presidential palace.

"The only way to build a future that is more free and respectful of life and human dignity is to know the whole truth," he said.

Until now, the burden of searching for the 1,162 people who remain unaccounted for decades after the arrival of democracy, has been borne mainly by bereaved loved ones – with information on the fate of only 307 – out of an original 1,469 – found to date.

"We had the illusion that they were alive, but over the years, we realised they weren't," Juana Andreani, a detainee herself during Pinochet's rule and a friend of a person who disappeared, told Reuters news agency.

"At least they should tell us what happened to them, what was done to them? That is the worst part of these 50 years."

The project, dubbed Truth and Justice, will have a dedicated budget and staff, and investigators will be tasked with reconstructing the victims' final days – from their arrest to their final destination.

Searches falling short

The process could lead to reparations for missing people's loved ones.

"No other government has had the political will required," to help the affected families, president of the Association of Relatives of Disappeared Detainees Gaby Rivera said at the ceremony.

During his speech, Boric deplored right-wing opposition parties' absence from the event.