WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya PM rejects normalising ties with Israel after sacking top diplomat
PM Dbeibah says there was an individual in government "who acted independently" in reference to Rome meeting between ex-FM Najla Mangoush and Israeli FM Eli Cohen.
Libya PM rejects normalising ties with Israel after sacking top diplomat
"Long live Libya, long live Palestine, and long live the Palestinian cause in all of our hearts," Dbeibah remarks. [File] / Photo: AP
August 31, 2023

Libya's prime minister has rejected the prospect of normalising relations with Israel, days after news broke of a secret meeting between the countries' two foreign ministers.

"We affirm our rejection of any form of normalisation," Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said during a televised ministerial meeting on Thursday evening.

"Long live Libya, long live Palestine, and long live the Palestinian cause in all of our hearts," he remarked.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Dbeibah's remarks.

The clandestine meeting between the top diplomats of both countries ignited angry street protests in several Libyan cities, prompting sacking of Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush.

"Unfortunately, there was an individual in the government who acted independently," Dbeibah said in reference to the Rome meeting.

Recommended

Harsh measures would be taken in response, he added, but provided no further details.

Last Sunday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen publicly announced that he and Libya's Mangoush had held a private meeting in Rome the previous week, the first ever between top diplomats from both countries.

The next day, Dbeibah suspended Mangoush and launched an investigation into the meeting.

It is illegal to normalise ties with Israel under a 1957 law in Libya, which has long been supportive of the Palestinians and their cause to liberate their lands occupied by Israel.

RelatedIsrael PM orders consent before covert meetings after Libya uproar
RelatedIsrael, Libya meeting 'coordinated at highest level' — Israeli officials
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington