Libya's prime minister has rejected the prospect of normalising relations with Israel, days after news broke of a secret meeting between the countries' two foreign ministers.

"We affirm our rejection of any form of normalisation," Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said during a televised ministerial meeting on Thursday evening.

"Long live Libya, long live Palestine, and long live the Palestinian cause in all of our hearts," he remarked.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Dbeibah's remarks.

The clandestine meeting between the top diplomats of both countries ignited angry street protests in several Libyan cities, prompting sacking of Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush.

"Unfortunately, there was an individual in the government who acted independently," Dbeibah said in reference to the Rome meeting.