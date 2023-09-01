The United Nations has said it was seeking contact with Niger coup leaders after they stopped its agencies and other organisations from working in military "operation zones".

"We've seen the reports, We are reaching out to the de facto authorities in Niger to better understand what this means and the implications for the humanitarian work," UN spokesperson Alessandra Vellucci told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

Her comments came after Niger's interior ministry announced it was stopping UN agencies, NGOs and international organisations from working in military "operation zones".

It did not specify which regions were affected, but said the measures were "due to the current security situation".

"All activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended," it said.