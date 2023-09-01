Austria's far-right Freedom Party - which is expected to win next year's elections - has sparked fury with a "frightening" video glorifying fascist thinkers and making knowing nods to the country's Nazi past.

The two-minute promo - which splices an extremist conspiracy theory that white Europeans are being replaced by migrants with images of Notre Dame in Paris in flames - was made by the party's youth wing.

But the Freedom Party's hardline leader Herbert Kickl sprang to its defence, calling the video "great".

"I criticise the whole pseudo furore," he said, insisting that the video, on the party's official YouTube channel, showed "young people... with a positive approach to their homeland and nature."

The video shows the party's youth wing taking part in torchlight processions and standing below the Vienna balcony where Adolf Hitler gave his iconic speech when he returned to his homeland in triumph after the Nazis annexed Austria in 1938.

Austria's conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer led the criticism, saying the video "is meant to scare and is playing with images we know from the past".

Sigrid Maurer, a leader of the Greens, the junior partner in the country's ruling coalition, condemned its "Nazi imagery" and the video's singling out of journalists as "enemies of the state".

With the Freedom Party (FPOe) - whose founding leader was a former SS officer - high in the polls, observers say the video may signal a new radical shift in contrast to other far-right European parties that have been toning down their rhetoric to court mainstream voters.