Former Singapore deputy prime minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been elected president according to official results, in the city-state's first contested vote for the largely ceremonial position in more than a decade.

"I declare Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the candidate duly elected as the president of Singapore," said election returning officer Tan Meng Dui on Friday.

Shanmugaratnam replaces incumbent Halimah Yacob who ran unopposed for her six-year term in 2017.

"I believe that it's a vote of confidence in Singapore. It's a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together," Shanmugaratnam said in a speech before the results were announced.

There are stringent requirements for the position, which formally oversees the city's accumulated financial reserves and holds the power to veto certain measures and approve anti-graft probes.