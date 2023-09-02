A road accident has killed at least 16 people, mostly Iranian pilgrims, north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad overnight, the state news agency INA reported.

The "horrible accident" between Dujail and Samarra also injured 13 people, INA said on Saturday, citing the toll from Khaled Burhan, director of health services in Salaheddine province.

He did not detail the circumstances of the crash but said most of the dead were Shia Muslim pilgrims from Iran.

Almost exactly a year ago, on September 11, 11 Iranian Shia pilgrims and their local driver died when their minibus collided with a truck in Babil province, south of Baghdad, a health official said at the time.

Millions of Shia pilgrims, many of them from Iran, head each year to the holy shrine city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings.