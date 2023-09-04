At least one civilian was killed and two others were injured in an attack by the PKK/YPG terrorist group in northeastern Syria, local sources have said.

From the occupied town of Ayn Isa, north of Syria’s Raqqa province, the PKK/YPG terrorists launched an attack on the village of Salihiyah, south of Tel Abyad town, sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity.

According to initial reports, one civilian was killed and two others were injured in the attack, during which the terrorists used heavy weapons.

The town was cleared of all terrorist elements in October 2019, thanks to Operation Peace Spring by Türkiye.

The PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempt to enter the operation zone frequently, target civilian houses with missile attacks.