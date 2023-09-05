French schools sent dozens of girls home for refusing to remove their abayas -- a Muslim over-garment -- on the first day of the school year, a government minister has said.

Defying a ban on the Muslim dress, nearly 300 girls showed up wearing the abaya, Gabriel Attal told the BFM broadcaster on Tuesday.

Most agreed to change out of the dress, but 67 refused and were sent home, he said.

The government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools, saying it broke the rules on secularism in education that have already seen Muslim headscarves banned on the grounds they constitute a display of religious affiliation.

The move gladdened the political right but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties.

Attal said the girls refused entry were given a letter addressed to their families saying that "secularism is not a constraint, it is a liberty".

If they showed up at school again wearing the dress there would be a "new dialogue", the minister said.