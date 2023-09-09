Moroccan King Mohammed VI has declared three days of national mourning for the victims of Friday’s earthquake.

Flags will fly at half-staff on all public buildings during the mourning period, the Kingdom’s Royal Court said in a statement carried by the official Maghreb Arabe Press news agency.

The Moroccan monarch also ordered the formation of a ministerial committee to develop a reconstruction plan for destroyed homes.

At least 2,012 people were killed and 2,059 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7.0 quake occurred in various regions, including Al Haouz and Marrakesh provinces, as well as the cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

"I was nearly asleep when I heard the doors and the shutters banging," said Ghannou Najem, a Casablanca resident in her 80s who was visiting Marrakesh when the quake hit.

"I went outside in a panic. I thought I was going to die alone."

It is the strongest-ever quake to hit the North African kingdom, and one expert described it as the region's "biggest in more than 120 years".

"Where destructive earthquakes are rare, buildings are simply not constructed robustly enough... so many collapse, resulting in high casualties," said Bill McGuire, professor emeritus at Britain's University College London.

Updated interior ministry figures on Saturday showed the quake killed at least 2,012 people, the vast majority in Al-Haouz, the epicentre, and Taroudant provinces.

Another 2,059 people were injured, and many were in critical condition, the ministry said.

The ministry also recorded deaths in Ouarzazate, Chichaoua, Azilal and Youssoufia provinces, as well as in Marrakesh, Agadir and the Casablanca area.

'Unbearable' screams

Faisal Badour, an engineer, said he felt the quake three times in his building in Marrakesh.