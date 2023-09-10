WORLD
US Muslim group denounces Quran desecration outside Turkish House in NYC
Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemns all forms of bigotry following the latest attack on the Quran outside the Turkish House in NYC.
A suspect kicked and threw a Quran outside the Turkish House early Friday / Photo: AA Archive.
September 10, 2023

A leading Muslim group has condemned the desecration of the Quran outside the Turkish House in New York City, which houses Türkiye’s consulate general and UN mission.

We condemn this apparent attempt to desecrate the Quran – a sacred text followed by millions of Americans – and ask religious and political leaders of all faiths and backgrounds to stand with the American Muslim community in repudiation of the growing bigotry and division we are witnessing nationwide

- Afaf Nasher, Executive Director of the New York chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations

That was after a suspect threw a copy of the Quran to the ground and kicked it outside of the Turkish House early Friday. Turkish House security personnel removed the suspect from the premises.

A video circulating on social media showed the suspect throwing a book on the ground and trampling on it while shouting: "This is a Quran."

Recent Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark, under the pretext of free speech, have sparked angry protests in Muslim countries, including attacks on diplomatic missions.

Nasher said on Saturday CAIR-NY and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging white supremacy, anti-Jewish hate, anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and all other forms of bigotry.

In July, CAIR urged President Joe Biden and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to clearly disavow anti-Muslim bigotry and condemn a Quran burning that took place in Sweden.

