WORLD
3 MIN READ
Support for Indigenous inclusion in Australia dips, poll shows
The survey also revealed PM Anthony Albanese's approval ratings, which he heavily invested in for the referendum, plummeted into negative territory for the first time since May 2022.
Support for Indigenous inclusion in Australia dips, poll shows
Australian suspended doctor and protest organizer William Bay addresses a rally opposing a referendum on whether to establish a constitutionally recognised Indigenous advisory body to parliament in Brisbane, Australia, August 19, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a video. / Photo: Reuters
September 11, 2023

Support for the inclusion of an Indigenous advisory panel in Australia's constitution has dipped further, a poll showed on Monday, putting the landmark proposal on track for defeat ahead of a national vote next month.

Voters have swung against a "Voice to Parliament" for the fifth month in a row, a survey conducted for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper showed, as the government struggles to convince sceptical and undecided voters to vote for the proposal.

Australians will vote in the referendum on Oct. 14, when they will be asked whether they support altering the constitution to set up an Indigenous committee to advise the federal parliament.

The referendum requires a national majority of votes as well as a majority of votes in at least four of the six states in order to change the constitution. The survey, however, showed only the island state of Tasmania supported the Voice.

Since Australian independence in 1901, only eight of the 44 proposals for constitutional change have been approved.

Support has slid to 43 percent in the latest survey, down from 46 percent in August with voters in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia's most populous states, shifting against the proposal.

The 'No' vote is strongest in Queensland and Western Australia with 61 percent set to reject the Voice.

RelatedExplained: Australia's Indigenous Voice referendum
Recommended

Support for Albanese decreases

The poll also showed the approval ratings for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has staked significant political capital on the referendum, suffering a drop in ratings, falling into negative territory for the first time since the May 2022 election.

The referendum debate has divided opinions with supporters arguing the Voice will bring progress for the Aboriginal community, recognise the 65,000 year-old culture and "unite the nation".

Opponents say it would be divisive and hand excessive powers to the body, while others have described it as tokenism and toothless.

Making up about 3.2 percent of Australia's near 26 million population, the Aboriginal people were marginalised by British colonial rulers and are not mentioned in the 122-year-old constitution.

RelatedFive things to know about Australia's planned Indigenous referendum
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington