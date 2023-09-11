Pakistan security forces in the country's restive southwest were searching for six footballers kidnapped last week, a minister has said.

The local footballers, aged between 17 and 20 according to a local official, were abducted Saturday in the gasfield town of Sui, in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province, on their way to a tournament.

"Our family is profoundly shaken," Zakir Hussain, father of 20-year-old player Aamir Hussain, told the AFP news agency.

"We have not received any communication from him since he was kidnapped and the abductors have not made contact with us," he added.

"While he is an exceptional footballer, he is also innocent. Playing football is not a crime."

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement late Sunday "The entire area has been cordoned off" and "all available resources are being utilised for the recovery of the hostages".

'Very serious thing'