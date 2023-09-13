The United States and Bahrain have signed a strategic security and economic agreement, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would expand defence and intelligence collaboration between the two countries.

The agreement was signed at a meeting at the State Department between Blinken and Bahrain's crown prince and prime minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Wednesday.

"At the heart of the agreement is a shared goal: working together to build a region that is more secure, more prosperous, and that's more connected to the world economy," Blinken said to reporters just before the signing ceremony.

"We're looking forward to using this agreement as a framework for additional countries that they wish to join us in strengthening regional stability, economic cooperation and technological innovation."

Legally binding