WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, Bahrain sign strategic security, economic deal during crown prince visit
The development comes during a period of churn in the Gulf as the Biden administration negotiates with Saudi Arabia about a US-Saudi defence pact and the possibility of an Israel-Saudi agreement aimed at normalising relations.
US, Bahrain sign strategic security, economic deal during crown prince visit
The deal is described by US officials as a legally binding agreement. / Photo: Reuters
September 13, 2023

The United States and Bahrain have signed a strategic security and economic agreement, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would expand defence and intelligence collaboration between the two countries.

The agreement was signed at a meeting at the State Department between Blinken and Bahrain's crown prince and prime minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Wednesday.

"At the heart of the agreement is a shared goal: working together to build a region that is more secure, more prosperous, and that's more connected to the world economy," Blinken said to reporters just before the signing ceremony.

"We're looking forward to using this agreement as a framework for additional countries that they wish to join us in strengthening regional stability, economic cooperation and technological innovation."

RelatedBahrain prisoners pause hunger strike ahead of crown prince's visit to US

Legally binding

Recommended

Bahrain already hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and the headquarters of the US Naval Forces Central Command. Thousands of US military personnel are deployed in Bahrain, which is designated as a major non-NATO ally.

A senior Biden official, briefing reporters on Tuesday ahead of the announcement, said the crown prince's visit to Washington is the culmination of nearly a year’s worth of diplomatic engagement, including multiple trips to Manama by senior US officials.

The deal was described by US officials as a legally binding agreement, but one that does not carry the Article V mutual defence pact that is part of the NATO treaty.

The White House said the agreement will help formalise steps the US Central Command was taking to integrate the region's air and missile defence systems and increase "maritime domain awareness," according to a White House fact sheet.

RelatedQatar, Bahrain agree to resume diplomatic ties in Riyadh talks
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington