WORLD
3 MIN READ
Flood death toll in Libya's Derna soars to 11,300 — aid group
Libyan Red Crescent says a further 10,100 people are reported missing in the Mediterranean city following devastating flood in the conflict-torn North African country.
Flood death toll in Libya's Derna soars to 11,300 — aid group
Climate experts have linked the disaster to the impacts of a heating planet combined with Libya's decaying infrastructure. / Photo: AFP
September 14, 2023

The death toll in Libya's coastal city of Derna has soared to 11,300 as search efforts continue following a massive flood fed by the breaching of two dams in heavy rains, the Libyan Red Crescent said.

Marie el Drese, the aid group's secretary general, told The Associated Press by phone on Thursday that a further 10,100 people are reported missing in the Mediterranean city.

Health authorities previously put the death toll in Derna at 5,500.

The storm also killed about 170 people elsewhere in the country.

The flooding swept away entire families in Derna on Sunday night and exposed vulnerabilities in the oil-rich country that has been mired in conflict since a 2011 uprising that toppled long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said the scale of the disaster was shocking.

"Entire neighbourhoods have been wiped off the map. Whole families, taken by surprise, were swept away in the deluge of water. Thousands have died, tens of thousands are now homeless, and many more remain unaccounted for."

RelatedEarly warning system could have prevented Libya casualties: UN agency
Recommended

Global aid efforts

Global aid efforts for Libya have gathered pace after the deadly flood.

Aid has been sent or promised by numerous regional nations, including Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and Palestine.

The United States has also pledged to help, and in Europe, the aid effort has been joined by Britain, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and Romania.

Access to Derna remains severely hampered as roads and bridges have been destroyed and power and phone lines cut to wide areas, where at least 30,000 people are now homeless.

Climate experts have linked the disaster to the impacts of a heating planet combined with Libya's decaying infrastructure.

RelatedFlood death toll in Libya's Derna city could reach 20,000
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'