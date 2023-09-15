Türkiye's national broadcaster TRT's co-production "Green Border," directed by the Polish master director Agnieszka Holland, wins a total of seven awards, including the "Special Jury Prize," at the 80th Venice Film Festival which is the world's oldest film festival.

"Green Border" received not only the "Special Jury Prize" but also several other significant awards at the festival, including the "Cinema for UNICEF Award," "Best Foreign Film Award" at the Sorisso Diverso Venice Awards, "Best Film Award" at ARCA CinemaGiovani Venice," "Premio CinemaSara Award," "Green Drop Award," and the "Cultural Diversity Award."

"Green Border" tells the compelling story of refugees on the border between Poland and Belarus.