TRT co-production 'Green Border' wins 7 awards at Venice Film Festival
Türkiye's national public broadcaster TRT co-production "Green Border," directed by the Polish master director Agnieszka Holland, wins a total of seven awards, including the "Special Jury Prize," at the 80th Venice Film Festival.
"Green Border" tells the compelling story of refugees on the border between Poland and Belarus. / Photo: TRT  / Photo: TRT 2
September 15, 2023

Türkiye's national broadcaster TRT's co-production "Green Border," directed by the Polish master director Agnieszka Holland, wins a total of seven awards, including the "Special Jury Prize," at the 80th Venice Film Festival which is the world's oldest film festival.

"Green Border" received not only the "Special Jury Prize" but also several other significant awards at the festival, including the "Cinema for UNICEF Award," "Best Foreign Film Award" at the Sorisso Diverso Venice Awards, "Best Film Award" at ARCA CinemaGiovani Venice," "Premio CinemaSara Award," "Green Drop Award," and the "Cultural Diversity Award."

"Green Border" tells the compelling story of refugees on the border between Poland and Belarus.

This film, which received support from prestigious European funds, including Eurimages, is a collaborative effort between Türkiye, Poland, France, the Czech Republic, and Belgium.

Agnieszka Holland's exceptional work on "Green Border" was previously recognised with the "TRT International Co-Production Award" at the 12 Punto 2023 awards held last July.

SOURCE:TRT World
