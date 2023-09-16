WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taliban detains Swiss-registered NGO members in Afghanistan
Allegations against Swiss NGO staff are not yet known, but the organisation has said that it will review the evidence presented by the Taliban government.
Taliban detains Swiss-registered NGO members in Afghanistan
Spokesmen for the Taliban authorities were not immediately available for comment. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 16, 2023

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have detained 18 staff members of a Swiss-registered NGO, including a foreigner, the group said.

The International Assistance Mission (IAM) said on Saturday that the staffers were picked up from its office in Ghor province, in central Afghanistan, and taken to the capital Kabul.

"At this time, we have no information about the nature of allegations against our staff and are, therefore, unable to comment or speculate about this ongoing situation," the group said in a statement issued on Saturday.

"However, should any charges be lodged against our organisation or any individual staff member, we will independently review any evidence presented."

Spokesmen for the Taliban authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Related'Strategic failure': Top US general regrets the way Afghan war ended
Recommended

Organisation based on Christian values

IAM has operated in Afghanistan since 1966, when it started specialising in eye care but has since branched out into other areas of health and education.

Its website describes the organisation as based on Christian values but says it does not provide aid according to political or religious beliefs.

"We value and respect local customs and cultures," the group said in its statement.

An unknown number of foreigners — including several Westerners — have been detained by the Taliban authorities since the group's return to power in August 2021.

The Taliban rulers have imposed sweeping restrictions on the population they say are in line with their interpretation of Sharia law — including barring women from working for NGOs and the United Nations.

Teenage girls and women are also banned from schools and universities, as well as excluded from many other formers of public social life.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington