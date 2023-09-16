High-wire talks between striking US workers and automotive giants are in a "critical phase," Jeep-maker Stellantis has said, as politicians staked out positions on a labour issue that could have a national impact.

Stellantis, together with fellow "Big Three" automakers General Motors and Ford, was hit on Friday by a limited strike – but one the United Auto Workers [UAW] warns could spread.

Both sides issued cautious statements on Saturday.

"Our bargaining team continues to work days, nights and weekends" in pursuit of a "reasonable" solution, said the statement from Stellantis, which was formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and the French PSA Group.

But the automaker warned that if talks took a bad turn, the outcome "will take us backwards and endanger the long-term competitiveness of our Company, negatively impacting our workers and our communities."

There was no immediate formal response from the union, but a UAW source told the AFP news agency, "we had reasonably productive conversations with Ford today."

Only about 12,700 of the UAW's 150,000 members are currently on strike.

But with workers at all of the Big Three coordinating strike action for the first time — including a demand for pay increases of 40 percent over a four-year contract — the automakers could face a far more disruptive stoppage.

Underscoring the political stakes of the moment, President Joe Biden quickly lent his support to the strikers on Friday, saying he understood their "frustration."

Political lines

And on Saturday, former president Barack Obama lent his backing, with a reference to the 2008-09 financial crisis.