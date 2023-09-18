Thousands of protesters kicked off the 'Climate Week' ahead of the UN General Assembly this week, calling on world leaders to end fossil fuel use.

The protests were part of a week-long international effort by Climate Group, a non-profit whose purpose is to drive climate crisis action and stop global warming, with more than 500 protests planned in the US, Germany, England, South Korea, India and elsewhere, totalling 54 countries.

With parades, concerts, and banging drums in New York, protesters waved signs that read "End Fossil Fuel Use" and "Fossil Fuels Kill" and "Declare a Climate Emergency."

One man was dressed as a melting snowman warning of rising sea levels. The message was for world leaders to save the planet from the use of oil and gas believed to be driving a warming globe.

Organisers of the protests expect a global turnout of more than a million people.

"Climate Week NYC is all about getting it done," organisers wrote online. "Through celebrating climate action, challenging ourselves to do more, and exploring ways to increase ambition, Climate Week NYC inspires, amplifies and scrutinises the commitments, policies and actions of those with the power to make change happen."