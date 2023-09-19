The EU has deplored Kosovo and Serbia for not taking steps to diffuse tensions and warned of sanctions if Belgrade and Pristina continue to escalate instead of normalising relations in line with the deal brokered by the bloc.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a statement on Tuesday on the bloc’s expectations as a follow-up of last week’s meeting with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that ended in a deadlock.

Borrell criticised Serbia and Kosovo for "the lack of progress" in "de-escalating the tensions in the north of Kosovo" and pointed out that the "steps taken so far remain insufficient and the security situation in the north remains tense."

He urged Kosovo to hold early local elections to diffuse tensions, encouraged Kosovo's ethnic Serbs to participate in the electoral process and called on Serbia to "engage constructively."

Borrell pointed out that recent moves by Kosovo, such as eviction orders, expropriations, and use of special forces for local policing duties, are against the rule of law and risk causing further tensions.

He said "Serbia’s blocking of the energy roadmap, as well as other attempts are inconsistent" with the EU-brokered deal on normalising relations.