A military helicopter crash in Kenya near the border with Somalia has killed at least eight people, officials have said.

It was not immediately clear on Tuesday what caused the crash in the county of Lamu in coastal Kenya.

Kenyan defence forces operate in the area to help deter al Qaeda-linked militants from the al Shahab terror group, based across the border in Somalia.

The Department of Defence said the Air Force helicopter crashed while on night patrol.

It said a board of inquiry has been sent to the scene.