Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York during his visit to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly [UNGA].

The closed-door meeting on Tuesday with Meloni, which lasted 40 minutes, took place at the Turkish House in New York.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Chief Advisor to the President Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present.

President Erdogan delivered his address at the UN earlier on Tuesday, touching on many issues including conflicts in Ukraine and Karabakh.

Irregular refugees

Erdogan and Meloni discussed a wide range of topics, including irregular refugees.

"This is a topic that the two countries have worked together closely on," TRT World’sMelinda Nucifora reporting from New York said.