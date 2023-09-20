WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code
Under the draft law, women failing to wear a headscarf or appropriate clothing, "in cooperation with foreign or hostile governments", could face 5-10 years in prison.
Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code
Covering the head and neck is compulsory for women in Iran since the 1979 revolution. Photo: AFP / AFP
September 20, 2023

Iranian lawmakers have passed a bill to toughen penalties for women who flout the country's dress code, with jail terms of up to 10 years, state media reported.

The assembly approved "the 'Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity' bill for a trial period of three years," the official IRNA news agency said.

The bill still requires approval by the Guardian Council.

Since last year's mass protests after the death of a woman in the custody of the morality police, women in Iran have been increasingly flouting the country's strict dress code that requires head coverings and modest clothes.

The demonstrations broke out after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the dress code.

Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested over what officials labelled foreign-instigated "riots".

Recommended
RelatedEU sanctions Iran morality police, minister over Mahsa Amini's death

Under the draft law, women failing to wear a headscarf or appropriate clothing, "in cooperation with foreign or hostile governments, media, groups or organisations", could face five to 10 years in prison.

Covering the head and neck has been compulsory for women in Iran since the republic's early years following the 1979 revolution.

Authorities and police patrols have in recent months stepped up measures against women and businesses who fail to observe the dress code.

RelatedIran to review mandatory hijab law amid continued protests
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington