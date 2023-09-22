A small but restive volcano near the Philippine capital Manila has spewed above-average sulfur dioxide and volcanic smog, prompting authorities to close schools in dozens of cities and towns and to urge people to stay indoors.

The State Volcanology and Seismology Institute said on Friday it observed upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Taal volcano's crater lake, resulting in the emission of volcanic gases. Heavy pollution also shrouded buildings in the capital region in a haze.

The alert remained at level 1 on a five-level scale, denoting a "slight increase in volcanic earthquake, and steam or gas activity".

Located in a scenic lake in Batangas province near Manila, the 311-metre (1,020-foot) Taal is among the most active of 24 volcanoes in the Philippines.

Kennard Kaagbay, a tricycle driver in the province, has complained of throat irritation from the volcanic smog.

Aftermath of Taal volcano eruption