Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh will continue efforts to fight for the rights of Palestinians as she touches on the anniversary of the Nakba.

"It is deeply troubling that the legitimate rights of Palestinian people have remained unmet," said Hasina on Friday during her UN General Assembly remarks.

She referred to the 75th commemoration of the Nakba, when Israel declared its independence in occupied Palestinian lands in 1948 and forced Palestinians to migrate or into exile.

"We will continue our efforts to realise the rights of the people of Palestine. Bangladesh will stand by Palestine," she said.

Nakba, Arabic for Catastrophe, resulted from the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948.

Following the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced out of their homes and areas, paving the way for the establishment of Israel.

It is observed annually by Palestinians and human rights advocates across the world.

Palestinians legally hold the "right of return" to their own lands, which are now considered Israeli territory, according to the UN General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948.

Millions of Nakba survivors are living with their descendants in refugee camps in blockaded Gaza, occupied West Bank and other neighbouring countries.