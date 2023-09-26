Israel's Tourism Minister Haim Katz has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the first such high-level public visit to the kingdom amid talks to secure bilateral ties.

"Katz is the first Israeli minister to head an official delegation in Saudi Arabia," his ministry said in a statement, adding he would attend a United Nations World Tourism Organisation event in Riyadh.

During the two-day visit he is due to hold meetings "with his counterparts", Katz's office said without specifying which countries will be represented in such talks.

'First delegation in three decades'