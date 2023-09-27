Mexico seeking to deal with an unfolding migrant crisis has dispersed thousands on its southern border, even as migrants on the other side of the country defied new enforcement measures and continued to arrive at northern cities by cargo train.

Large numbers of migrants have been crossing into the United States from Mexico in recent weeks, piling pressure on the Biden administration to stem the flow of people as the US 2024 presidential election race begins to heat up.

More migrants have also been seen traversing the Americas, and Costa Rica's president on Tuesday ordered a state of emergency over the sharp rise of people passing through the small Central American nation.

The Mexican government's National Migration Institute (INM) said it deployed 189 buses and 73 vans to move over 8,000 migrants from the southern city of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala, to other parts of the state of Chiapas and the southern states of Ve racruz and Tabasco.

The INM in a statement cited an "unusual concentration of migrants" at the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees [COMAR] offices, and said it relocated migrants for their safety.

Nevertheless, on Tuesday morning, thousands of people were still waiting outside COMAR's Tapachula offices, as migrants continued to cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala into Mexico, according to a Reuters witness.

The INM said it set up a camp for COMAR in a Tapachula park so that asylum seekers could be processed without being exposed to potential violence resulting from the crowds at the office.

Meanwhile, in the northern state of Coahuila, hundreds of migrants fanned out across a highway on Tuesday morning en route to Piedras Negras and hoping to reach the Texas city of Eagle Pass just over the border.

Eagle Pass last week signed an emergency declaration over a dramatic jump in the number of migrant arrivals, and US officials halted cargo traffic to Mexico.

