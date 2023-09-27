Wednesday, September 27, 2023

1702 GMT — Authorities of Russian-occupied Crimea issued air raid alert in Sevastopol, the Moscow-backed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 has been temporarily suspended, the operator of the bridge said.

On September 22 at least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in Sevastopol.

1813 GMT — Cuba, Russia 'in contact' after war recruitment allegation

Moscow and Havana are "in contact" after Cuba made arrests over the alleged trafficking of its citizens to fight for Russia's forces in Ukraine, the Russian ambassador said.

Earlier this month, Cuba announced the arrests of 17 people linked to a "trafficking network that operates from Russia" to recruit Cubans for "military operations in Ukraine."

"The competent authorities are working on it. They are in contact both on the Russian and the Cuban sides," Ambassador Viktor Koronelli told journalists in Havana.

"I don't know how many (Cubans) are" in Russia, he added.

1812 GMT — North Macedonia says it will continue supporting Ukraine

North Macedonia will continue to support Ukraine as it serves the defence of Europe, the country's president, Stevo Pendarovski, said in his address to the 26th US-Adriatic Charter conference in the capital Skopje.

Pendarovski said Russia's war on Ukraine unleashed unprecedented challenges for Europe's security architecture, and North Macedonia has condemned the "illegal invasion" since the very beginning.

He said North Macedonia fully supports and contributes with its capacities NATO's efforts to strengthen its eastern flank.

1748 GMT — Ukraine set to boycott competitions involving Russia

Ukraine has said it will not play in tournaments involving Russian teams after European football governing body, UEFA, announced plans to reinstate Russia's Under-17 sides to European competitions.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) urged UEFA to reconsider its decision and urged other countries not to play against Russian teams.

UEFA decided after Russia's launching a military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in its competitions.

But UEFA said on Tuesday that "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults", and that Russian U-17 sides would be readmitted to UEFA competitions "in the course of this season".

1445 GMT — Bulgarian parliament approves new military aid package for Ukraine

The Bulgarian parliament approved a new military aid package for Ukraine, media reports said.

The state-run news agency said the resolution, which includes the transfer of small-caliber automatic weapon ammunition discarded by the Interior Ministry and defective surface-to-air missiles for the Russian-made S-300 air defence systems, was supported by the Union of Democratic Forces (GERB-UDF), Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) and Movement for Rights and Freedom (HOH) parties.

Hristo Gadzhev, a lawmaker with GERB-UDF, said in a closed-door session, that the missiles are not currently in use and an attempt to repair them had been unfruitful.

