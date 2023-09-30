The United States has urged Belgrade to pull its forces back from the border with Kosovo after detecting what it called an "unprecedented" Serbian military build-up, a claim rejected by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Serbia deployed sophisticated tanks and artillery on the frontier after deadly clashes erupted at a monastery in northern Kosovo last week, the White House warned.

"We are monitoring a large Serbian military deployment along the border with Kosovo," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"That includes an unprecedented staging of advanced Serbian artillery, tanks, mechanised infantry units. We believe that this is a very destabilising development."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had telephoned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to urge "immediate deescalation and a return to dialogue," Kirby said.

Claims rejected

Serbia's leader Vucic has denied there had been a recent build-up rejecting claims that his country's forces were on alert.

"I have denied untruths where they talk about the highest level of combat readiness of our forces, because I simply did not sign that and it is not accurate," Vucic told reporters.

"We don't even have half the troops we had two or three months ago."

Serbia said Wednesday that the defence minister and head of the armed forces had gone to visit a "deployment zone" but gave no further details.