The Onondaga Nation has protested for centuries that illegal land grabs shrank its territory from what was once thousands of square miles in upstate New York to a relatively paltry patch of land south of Syracuse.

It took its case to president George Washington, to Congress and, more recently, to a US court. All failed.

So now the nation is presenting its case to an international panel.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights recently allowed the Onondagas to pursue claims their land was taken unjustly by New York state, providing a unique venue for a land rights case against the United States by a Native American nation.

The US government is not expected to abide by any opinion by the commission, which is part of the Organization of American States, a pro-democracy grouping of Western Hemisphere nations.

The Onondagas say they don't want to force people from their homes, but they hope the novel case, which is being watched by other Indigenous advocates, brings them closer to negotiations that might lead to the return of some land.

"We had to adapt to the coming of our white brother to our lands," said Sid Hill, the Tadodaho, or chief, of the Onondaga Nation.

"And we just feel that with the talk about justice and equality and all these issues, then why isn’t it there for us?"

Once, the Onondaga Nation's territory stretched nearly 10,000 square kilometres in what is now New York.

Today, the federally recognised territory consists of 3,000 hectares gently rolling south of Syracuse.

About 2,000 people live there, many in single-family homes on wooded lots.

Many feel crowded on their reduced land.

They can't even fish the territory's creek because decades of salt mining upstream muddied the waters.

"We have freedom, but it’s on a pinhead," said Kent Lyons, who has lived on the territory since 1970.

Seeking recognition for over 200 years

The Onondaga's case centres on a roughly 65-kilometre-wide strip of land running down the centre of upstate New York from Canada to Pennsylvania.

They claim ancestral land was appropriated over decades by New York, starting in 1788, through deceitful manoeuvres that violated treaties and federal law.

The 1788 sale of some 8,100 square kilometres was agreed to by "wrong-headed people" who were unauthorised Onondaga negotiators, according to a letter to George Washington from the Onondagas and fellow members of the Haudenosaunee, or Iroquois, Confederacy.

The nation received $33,380, an annuity of $2,430, clothes worth $1,000 and 150 bushels of salt for their land over several decades.