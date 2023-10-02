South Korean rollerskater Jung Cheol-won committed a cardinal sin of sport by celebrating too early, with his "big mistake" costing his country an Asian Games gold medal.

Jung was left red-faced on Monday after being the anchor for his three-man team in the men's 3,000m relay final at Qintang Roller Sports Centre.

Thinking he had easily beaten Huang Yu-lin, he eased up and raised his arms in celebration, only for the Taiwanese skater to lunge with his leg across the line first in 4min 05.692sec to win by one hundredth of a second.

"I made a rather big mistake. I didn't come at full speed to the finish line. I let my guard down too early," said a sheepish Jung.

"I am very sorry. I apologise to my teammates and to our fans who supported us.

"We all worked very hard together for this, and it's all my fault."