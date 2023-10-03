A referendum aimed at elevating the rights of Indigenous Australians has instead triggered a torrent of racist slurs and abuse, with toxic debate spreading online and in the media.

The October 14 vote will decide whether to finally recognise First Nations peoples in the constitution.

Their ancestors were in Australia for 60,000 years before British colonial rule began in the late 1700s.

The reform would give Indigenous communities the right to advise parliament — a so-called "Voice" — to help address entrenched inequalities, including poorer health, weaker education, and higher rates of incarceration.

But recent surveys indicate support for the referendum has plummeted over the past year and will likely fail.

The debate has stirred uncertainty about the reform's scope and impact. It has also stoked racial tensions.

"It has involved personal attacks, labelling of people as 'un-Australian' and perpetuating racially-based stereotypes," Australia's Race Discrimination Commissioner Chin Tan said.

"I am disappointed that the way some people have engaged in the debate has stoked racial tensions and caused harm to First Nations peoples."

Racist conduct had gone largely unchallenged in the public domain, he said.

"Racism should never be accepted as part of the exchange of ideas in public debate."

Voters have to choose one way or the other, and recent surveys indicate the "yes" camp is at just over 40 percent and the "no" side at nearly 60 percent.

It is a near reversal of the situation a year ago.

Opponents have criticised the proposal for a lack of detail and for creating unnecessary bureaucracy.

But opposition leader Peter Dutton, one of the leading campaigners against the Voice, also warned it would "re-racialise" Australia.

Referendum supporters accused Dutton of disinformation and scare-mongering.

Related Australian PM rallies support for 'doomed' Indigenous referendum

'Catastrophic breakdown'

Indigenous-related racism reports have spiked since July, according to University of Technology Sydney criminology professor Chris Cunneen, who leads a project that documents such incidents.

The share of racism complaints in the "Call It Out" register related to the referendum had climbed to about 30 percent since July, he said.