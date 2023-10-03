Three people have been killed and four wounded in a shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall, with the attacker arrested by police, officials said.

Hundreds of people fled the upmarket Siam Paragon mall in the heart of the Thai capital as shots rang out around 0930 GMT on Tuesday, witnesses told AFP news agency.

Thai police said they have detained a 14-year-old boy over the incident.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters the attacker had been apprehended and the situation brought under control.

"Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing," Srettha told reporters.

Yuthana Srettanan, director of the Erawan Emergency Center, said three people were killed and four wounded in the incident, in a message sent to reporters.

"At around 4.30 pm, I heard loud gun noises, continuously, about 10 times," Thanpawasit Singthongkham, 31, who works at a Japanese restaurant in the mall, told AFP.

"Then the department store announced that there was a shooting. The emergency sign was turned on and everyone ran to get out."

In footage shared with AFP, he recorded a scrum of terrified shoppers scrabbling under metal security gates blocking shop entrances, before they fled down emergency stairwells as sirens blared.

In another video, shared on Facebook and verified by AFP, scores of people can be seen in the mall's basement car park, being directed by loudspeakers.