Hundreds of Palestinian and Israeli women have rallied in occupied Jerusalem and the Dead Sea in the occupied West Bank, calling for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We want peace," chanted the demonstrators on Wednesday, many dressed in white and holding placards that read "Stop killing our children".

"Our message is that we want our kids to be alive rather than dead," Huda Abu Arqoub, a Palestinian activist and director of the Alliance for Middle East Peace NGO, told the AFP news agency as participants initially rallied in occupied Jerusalem.

"This is the first time that we have a real partnership between Israeli and Palestinian women on an equal level."

The protesters later headed to the Dead Sea in the occupied West Bank where they were joined by more demonstrators, an AFP correspondent reported.

The Alliance for Middle East Peace represents two women-led associations — Women Wage Peace and Women of the Sun — that organised Wednesday's rally.

"I feel very happy to be here and to feel that we, the Palestinian women, are not alone, and there are many women who want to end the killings," said Yasmeen Soud, a Palestinian from Bethlehem.

Related Some 1,300 Palestinian prisoners stage hunger strike in Israeli jails

Checkpoint difficulties

Pascale Chen, a coordinator from Israel-based Women Wage Peace, said they wanted the conflict to be brought to an end through talks.

"The objective is to issue a joint call from mothers, Israeli and Palestinian, to our two leaderships asking them to return to the negotiating table to finally arrive at a diplomatic accord," Chen said.

Participants said many Palestinian women were unable to obtain authorisation for entering occupied Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank to attend Wednesday's demonstration.