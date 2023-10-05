Russia announced that it had started pulling out peacekeepers from Karabakh, a contingent sent to the region in the wake of a fall 2020 conflict in the southern Caucasus region.

Russian peacekeepers dismantled temporary observation posts along the former contact line in the Khojaly, Martakert, and Shusha districts of Azerbaijan, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, contacts with Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh continue in order to prevent bloodshed and ensure security and compliance with humanitarian law in relation to civilians, the ministry added.

"No violations of the cease-fire regime in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent were recorded during the day," it said.

In a separate statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh had only one right, namely to monitor the compliance of the sides with the cease-fire.

He also said that when Armenia this summer recognized Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory, Baku raised the question about the further presence of the peacekeeping contingent.