Downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has not affected the execution of the ongoing operation and the striking of identified targets, said Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry acknowledged the loss of a UAV "due to differing technical assessments within the ceasefire mechanism operated with third parties" during operations against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria on Thursday.

"Necessary measures are being taken to enhance the effective operation of the ceasefire mechanism with the relevant parties," the ministry said.

"As in Iraq, all capabilities and revenue sources developed by the terrorist organisation in Syria will continue to be systematically eliminated."

The ministry's statement came a day after the Pentagon announced the downing of an armed Turkish drone, claiming it was operating near US troops in Syria.

Turkish forces hitting terrorist targets

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" a senior member of the PKK terror group responsible for assassinations in an operation in northern Iraq, security sources said.