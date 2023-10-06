The scenic resort of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera will host the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in 2026, the country's industry and technology minister has announced.

"Türkiye won the race, and Antalya will host the world's largest space congress in 2026. May it be beneficial to our country and nation. This is our shared success and source of pride," Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said during a technology event on Friday.

Stressing that everyone who believes in Türkiye's future can make great contributions to such successes, he said science, research and development, innovation, and entrepreneurship all play important roles in scaling even more heights in the decades ahead.

"The awareness of space among the Turkish people and our young people will increase greatly. Türkiye also aims to reach the moon in 2026. We will crown this step with the congress. Türkiye’s place in the world space community will rise much higher,” Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, head of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) said.

Türkiye having two astronauts, one of which will go to space soon, is an exciting development, said a NASA astronaut who will pilot the Artemis II mission and go to the Moon.

Moonwalkers Victor Glover and Rusty Schweickart, who talked about their experiences in space during the "Planetary Congress" organised in Türkiye's Bursa province, carried out a similar duty with the Apollo 9 mission in 1969.