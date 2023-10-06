A bus carrying refugees and migrants has overturned in southern Mexico, leaving at least 18 passengers dead and 27 injured, authorities said — the latest fatal road crash involving US-bound refugees.

The dead, three of them minors, were from Venezuela and Haiti, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office in Oaxaca state on Friday.

The accident happened at around dawn on a highway linking Oaxaca and the neighbouring state of Puebla, it said.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment, it added.

Images released by state authorities showed the wreckage of the bus lying on its side on a highway winding through hills.

Thousands of refugees from different countries have been travelling across Mexico in buses, overcrowded trailers and atop freight trains in an attempt to reach the US-Mexican border.

They run the risk of fatal accidents, kidnapping by criminal groups and extortion by corrupt officials.

More than 8,200 refugees have died or disappeared in the Americas since 2014, most of them while trying to reach the United States via Mexico, according to the International Organization for Migration [IOM].

The US-Mexican border is the "world's deadliest migration land route," with 686 deaths and disappearances in 2022, the IOM said last month.