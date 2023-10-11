A pro-Palestinian statement from Harvard University students that blamed Israel for violence engulfing the region does not speak for the educational institution as a whole or its leadership, Harvard University President Claudine Gay has said.

"Let me also state .... that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership," Gay said in a statement on Tuesday.

Harvard University alumni on Monday denounced the pro-Palestinian statement in which a coalition of 34 Harvard student organisations said they "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence" following decades of occupation, adding that "the apartheid regime is the only one to blame."

The student organisations signing the pro-Palestinian letter included Muslim and Palestinian support groups, plus others named for a variety of backgrounds, including the Harvard Jews for Liberation and the African American Resistance Organization.

Gay and senior leadership, including 15 deans, have said they were "heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the attack by Hamas that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend."

Harvard is the most influential university in US politics, having produced eight former presidents and four of the nine current Supreme Court Justices.