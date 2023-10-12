Germany wants to make it simpler and faster to deport migrants, particularly those with what the government calls "a criminal background", by cutting notification periods and making searches by authorities easier.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presented a draft bill that she said would improve the possibility of deporting migrants without a right to stay in a large number of cases and make it legally possible to expel "criminals" more quickly than before.

"Anyone who does not have the right to stay in Germany must leave our country," Faeser said in the statement on Wednesday.

Politicians in Germany, once known for its open-door policy in 2015, have begun looking for ways to curb irregular migration as a way to win over voters ahead of elections next year and as the number of migrants has soared, with a 78 percent increase in first-time asylum requests in the first seven months of this year.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at an event of his SPD party late on Wednesday in Berlin that "far too many" migrants were currently coming to Germany.

"This is a matter where the state has to show that it has things under control" and reduce the number of people coming in, he said.

Under the bill, people in prison would no longer be given notice of their deportation, and detention times for people pending deportation would be extended to 28 days from 10. The deportation of people who have been sentenced to at least one year in prison would become much easier.

It would also become possible to search homes for data devices and documents, especially to clarify a person's identity, as well as to enter additional spaces in shared accommodations, according to the bill.

The migration draft law, which has already been discussed extensively with local authorities and German states, is due to be passed by the cabinet shortly, according to the statement.