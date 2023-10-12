Children in Palestine's Gaza are increasingly at risk as the besieged enclave enters a sixth straight day under Israel’s bombardment, which has killed over 1,200 Palestinians and injured at least 5,600, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, Doctors Without Borders said 100 percent of their patients were children.

"Today, all of the patients we received at our clinic in Gaza City were children between 10 and 14," Ayman Al-Djaroucha, deputy project coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in Gaza, told the Business Insider.

"This is because the majority of the injured in Gaza are women and children, since they are the ones who are most often in the houses that get destroyed in the airstrikes."

With a population of about 2.3 million Palestinians living on some 365 square kilometers, Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas on earth. Half of its population are children, due to the low life expectancy in the enclave - a result of Israel’s suffocating 16-year long blockade.

On Tuesday, four days into Israel’s attack on Gaza, authorities said Israeli warplanes had destroyed at least 159 residential units across the enclave.

Israeli forces launched the attack on Gaza after Hamas fighters breached Israel’s high-tech security fence on Saturday morning while launching thousands of rockets into the country’s south and raiding dozens of Israeli settlements close to Gaza.

Senior Hamas officials said the attack was launched in reponse to Israel’s desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and for increased state-sanctioned Israeli settler violence across occupied Palestinian territory.