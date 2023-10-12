Israeli air strikes have made major cemeteries in Palestine's Gaza dangerous to reach so mourning families are burying their dead in informal graveyards dug in empty lots amid an intensifying siege that has pushed the tiny enclave towards a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel has launched a relentless air campaign against Hamas in blockaded Gaza after the group carried out a massive operation on Israel on Saturday that killed more than 1,200 people.

Israeli retaliation with thousands of air and artillery strikes has killed more than 1,350 Palestinians including hundreds of children, injured more than 6,000, and pushed more than 218,000 from their homes to shelter in UN schools.

With all outside supplies of food, water, medicine, fuel and electricity cut off by Israel, an existing humanitarian crisis in Gaza has hit a dangerous new level, plunging the enclave's 2.3 million people into further misery.

The main Martyrs Cemetery in Khan Younis was already nearly full long before the latest bout of warfare brought new pressure for grave sites. Like many other Gaza cemeteries, a "Burial is prohibited here" sign hung on its fence.

"We can't wait to bury bodies in designated places. We have to bury them in random areas scattered around between the houses or in empty lots donated by landlords," said Adel Hamada, a volunteer helping with burials at Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Gravediggers had still been cramming bodies in there despite the prohibition but it is now impossible. Bombardment has made the roads to the Martyrs Cemetery impassable.

Situated near the enclave's border, it is also dangerously located near the frontlines of an expected Israeli ground assault.

With hospital morgues also filled with the bodies constantly arriving from bomb sites, families must find other places to bury their dead.

Constant burials

The Samour family was killed on Wednesday night when a strike hit their house in Khan Younis.

Relatives and friends rushed to the morgue to pick up the eight bodies already recovered by rescue workers, with 10 more bodies believed to still lie under the rubble of the family home.

Their bodies were driven in a truck covered with flowery blankets from the hospital to an empty lot down the street from the rubble of their building and then lined up in white shrouds, one stained with blood, as hundreds of men prayed nearby.

Gravediggers shovelled earth from a long trench, marking out individual graves with concrete blocks. A man held his head in one hand as he caressed a shrouded body with the other before it was l aid into the grave and a woman stood weeping.

"These are our relatives and in-laws," said Abdelaziz Al Fahem. "This is a civilian family the Israeli forces bombed. It's a real massacre," he added.

Blasts echoed across blockaded Gaza through the night. Fireballs from airstrikes pulsed red in the blackness above cities and refugee camps without electricity to light the streets.